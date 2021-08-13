Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Issues Earnings Results

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IKNA traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $11.03. 44,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,825. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75.

IKNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ikena Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

