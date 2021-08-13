iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ILIAF. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of iliad in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, June 7th. started coverage on shares of iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ILIAF opened at $202.00 on Monday. iliad has a 12-month low of $147.25 and a 12-month high of $215.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.08.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

