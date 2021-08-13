IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Releases Earnings Results

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 65,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,141. IMAC has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -2.02.

Get IMAC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.