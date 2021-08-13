Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

IMGO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $26.67.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.