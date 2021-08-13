ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 8.62 ($0.11), with a volume of 281,973 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of £20.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.41.

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

