Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.54. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 113,414 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

