IMV (TSE:IMV) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

IMV (TSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

IMV stock opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88. IMV has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$6.66.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

