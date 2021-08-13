Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, an increase of 1,036.5% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,636,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. 7,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,025. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

