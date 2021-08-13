INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €40.50 by Warburg Research

INDUS (ETR:INH) has been given a €40.50 ($47.65) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

INH has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of INH opened at €36.10 ($42.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.02. The stock has a market cap of $970.93 million and a PE ratio of -39.08. INDUS has a 1 year low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a 1 year high of €37.70 ($44.35).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

