Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,746. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $322.93 million, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on IEA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ares Management Corp bought 3,185,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

