InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. InfuSystem updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INFU traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.