Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.25

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.19, with a volume of 4084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

A number of analysts have commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

