Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.25

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.19, with a volume of 4084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.
A number of analysts have commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
