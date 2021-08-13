Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,289 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Inovalon by 243.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Inovalon by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Inovalon by 31.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Inovalon by 241.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 701,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INOV. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

