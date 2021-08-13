Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Issues Earnings Results

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,377. The company has a market capitalization of $394.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inozyme Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Inozyme Pharma worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

