Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Issues Earnings Results

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,377. The company has a market capitalization of $394.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Inozyme Pharma Company Profile
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
