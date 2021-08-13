Insider Buying: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cooper-Standard stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,218. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.22.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 4.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,442,000 after buying an additional 214,090 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,256,000 after buying an additional 177,338 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 89,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 62,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

