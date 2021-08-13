Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,244,454.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $6.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,693,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,236. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.