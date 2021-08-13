Insider Buying: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Buys $138,960.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $138,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $215,695.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.

Shares of FST opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.46. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FAST Acquisition by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.