Insider Buying: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Acquires 1,150 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Global Payments stock opened at $167.84 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 108.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after acquiring an additional 479,497 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

