Insider Buying: Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Acquires £72,000 in Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Adam Metz purchased 200,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 36.45 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.41. Hammerson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is 0.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

