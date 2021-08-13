Insider Buying: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Insider Acquires 316 Shares of Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,633 ($60.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,848.98. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a one year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,376 ($57.17).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

