Insider Selling: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $260,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $8,988.40.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $9,775.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 4,467 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $103,277.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $9,646.20.

On Friday, June 4th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $9,039.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $8,266.20.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.16. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.