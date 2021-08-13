Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 42,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,322.84 and a beta of 1.15. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.