Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CMO Sells $155,550.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $155,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 241,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CarGurus stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.02.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

