Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Sells $227,400.00 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam J. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -131.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 67.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

