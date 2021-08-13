Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Sells 11,711 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dale Craig Kesler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $155.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $49,553,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $37,334,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,106,000 after buying an additional 244,539 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

