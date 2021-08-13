Insider Selling: Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Sells $25,894.10 in Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $25,894.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,232,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,665.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pamela G. Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09.

MBII opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $254.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.16.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.15.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

