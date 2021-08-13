Insider Selling: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,384. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 30.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 643,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,224,000 after acquiring an additional 148,789 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in PayPal by 12.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in PayPal by 41.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 286,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,580,000 after purchasing an additional 84,318 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 83,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,364,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

