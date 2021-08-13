Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00.

SQ stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.88. 4,246,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,018,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 234.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.