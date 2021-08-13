Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of Insteel Industries worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.73. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $183,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

