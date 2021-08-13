Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of IPAR opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $13,906,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

