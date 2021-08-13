Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $118.04 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.