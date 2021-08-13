Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.88. 1,355,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,057 shares of company stock worth $13,019,374. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.