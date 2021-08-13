International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.18. 124,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,285. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

