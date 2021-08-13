International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 222.08 ($2.90).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 166.44 ($2.17) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.26 billion and a PE ratio of -1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.