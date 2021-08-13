International Flavors & Fragrances Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,373% compared to the average volume of 164 call options.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.