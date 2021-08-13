International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $685.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

