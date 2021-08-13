Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73. Internet Initiative Japan has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $33.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

