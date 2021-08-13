Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $28.30 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XENT. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $918.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 263,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.