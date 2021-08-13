Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.95. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 29.16%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.