Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 16.43%.

Shares of INUV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,527. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $94.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

