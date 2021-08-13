Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 117,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 662,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 382,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 44,132 shares during the period.

PZA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.29. 238,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,194. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

