Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Monument Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.32. 1,672,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

