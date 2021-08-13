Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 83,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

