Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 148.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.85% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCI opened at $94.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

