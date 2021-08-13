Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN: BHB) recently:

8/12/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

8/11/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

8/3/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

7/30/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

7/27/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

7/23/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

7/15/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $429.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 130,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

