Investors Buy High Volume of IAA Call Options (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 33,762 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,845% compared to the average volume of 1,736 call options.
Shares of IAA opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.32. IAA has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.73.
IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
