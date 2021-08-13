Investors Buy High Volume of IAA Call Options (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 33,762 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,845% compared to the average volume of 1,736 call options.

Shares of IAA opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.32. IAA has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.