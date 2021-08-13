Investors Purchase Large Volume of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,866 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,994% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYPT opened at $10.29 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $296.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.86.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.12% and a negative return on equity of 85.99%. Analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

