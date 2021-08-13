Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Position Raised by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

