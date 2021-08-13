Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NVTA opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.49.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

