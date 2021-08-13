IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IRMD. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $429.90 million, a P/E ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 12.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $641,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $165,140.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,852.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,097 shares of company stock worth $2,243,221 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in IRadimed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

